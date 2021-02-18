STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai reports over 700 new COVID-19 cases for second day in row 

The city's death toll due to the infection has now reached 11,430 with four new deaths, the BMC said in its data.

Published: 18th February 2021 11:43 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th February 2021 11:43 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus.

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday reported 736 new coronavirus cases, which increased its overall tally to 3,16,487, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

This is for the second consecutive day that the city has reported over 700 new infection cases.

On Wednesday, there were 726 cases in the city.

On Monday and Tuesday, the number of daily cases had gone below the 500-mark.

The city's death toll due to the infection has now reached 11,430 with four new deaths, the BMC said in its data.

ALSO READ | Two new COVID mutations found in Maharashtra's Amravati, Yavatmal as regions brace for lockdown

According to it, the number of recovered patients jumped to 2,97,995 as 473 patients recovered and got discharge from hospitals, while the count of active patients also surged to 6,201.

The average growth rate of COVID-19 cases in the city is 0.17 per cent and the average doubling rate of COVID- 19 cases is 417 days.

With 22,382 COVID-19 tests conducted on Thursday, the total test count increased to 30,80,528.

Earlier this month, the civic body conducted around 15,000 COVID-19 tests daily, but in view of the rising infection cases, it has increased the tests since Wednesday.

According to a BMC official, 13,413 people, including 3,316 healthcare workers and 10,197 frontline workers were administered COVID-19 vaccine at 28 vaccination centers in the city during the day, taking the total number of inoculated persons to 1,47,438.

Officials said that of the 13,414 people, 954 were administered the second dose of the vaccine, which took the count of people who got the second jab to 1,630.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai covid cases covid 19
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp