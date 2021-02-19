STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Quarantine for Brazil returnees; marshals on trains: BMC issues fresh COVID guidelines for Mumbai

Chief Minister Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray has instructed all to take precautions as the threat of COVID-19 is not yet over.

Published: 19th February 2021 12:44 AM

Chennai Airport, Passengers

Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Thursday, issued fresh Covid-19 guidelines in Mumbai amid a rise in cases.

Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal said that according to new guidelines, buildings found to have more than five Covid-19 patients will be sealed and the number of marshals to be deployed across Mumbai will be doubled to take action against citizens without masks, with the aim to catch 25,000 offenders every day.

Around 300 marshals will be deployed in suburban trains to take action against those travelling without masks.

ALSO READ | Two new COVID mutations found in Maharashtra's Amravati, Yavatmal as regions brace for lockdown

The Municipal Commissioner held a meeting with all Additional Municipal Commissioners, Zonal Joint Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, Assistant Commissioners of all Ward Offices along with concerned officers via video conferencing.

Some of the fresh guidelines include all asymptomatic patients being treated at home (home quarantine) to be stamped as earlier. The number of tests will be increased in wards having a rising number of cases

Use of the mask is mandatory in public places like social gatherings such as weddings, restaurants, cinema halls, etc.

Passengers arriving in Mumbai from Brazil will be put in compulsory Institutional Quarantine. The municipal commissioner also said that there should be adequate availability of regular and oxygen beds at Jumbo covid centres.

In order to take action against unmasked travelers on the Western, Central, and Harbour Suburban Railway services in Mumbai, a total of 300 marshals will be deployed (100 marshals on each line).

The Mumbai police are now being empowered to take action against unmasked citizens. The police can also act as marshals by imposing fines on the violators.

MCGM teachers will be deployed at all buildings, offices, hospitals, etc. managed by MCGM with powers to take punitive action against those roaming without masks.

In order to monitor all places of worship, women marshals will also be deployed along with male marshals. Roaming without a mask, gathering of more than 50 people at a time or any such violation will lead to punitive action.

Action will also be taken against those found in playgrounds and parks without masks.

