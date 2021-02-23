STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Probe firm's complaint against social activist Anjali Damania: Court to Mumbai cops

Metropolitan Magistrate Jaydeo Y Ghule passed the order earlier this month but a detailed copy was made available on Monday.

Former Aam Aadami Party (AAP) leader Anjali Damania. (File | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A magistrate court in Mumbai has directed police to probe a complaint against social activist Anjali Damania and her associates that she had illegally occupied a hotel property in Santacruz.

Azalea Holiday Inn Private Limited, in its complaint before the court, has alleged that Damania and her associates had illegally entered a hotel property it owns in Santacruz and were operating a vegetable shop and office from the premises.

The complaint also alleged Damania was threatening the firm's employees and was using abusive language with them.

After perusal of the complaint, the court said, prime facie, a cognisable offence has been committed by the accused.

There should be some collection of documentary evidence or thorough investigation is necessary, the court said and directed the local police station to take necessary action and investigation under section 156 (3) of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

Later, the Vakola police registered an FIR under sections 341, 427, 506 and 34 of IPC, officials said.

