STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

CBI nabs two officials in connection with bribery case in Mumbai

Both the arrested accused were produced today before the competent court, Mumbai and remanded to Police Custody till February 27.

Published: 25th February 2021 07:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th February 2021 07:19 PM   |  A+A-

CBI Headquarters

CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Thursday arrested a Customs Department Assistant Commissioner and a Superintendent in Mumbai over an alleged bribery case.

"Acting on a complaint, a case was registered against an Assistant Commissioner(P) Customs and a Superintendent, Customs (R&I), New Customs House, Mumbai. Both the arrested accused were produced today before the competent court, Mumbai and remanded to Police Custody till February 27," said the CBI in a statement.

The agency said that a Kolhapur-based private company had allegedly purchased 74 kilograms of silver from an Ahmedabad-based private company on October 5, 2020. Out of which, 60 kilograms of silver were transported from Gujarat to Maharashtra in two packages which were seized on October 6 last year by the Customs in Mumbai.

After the complainant attended the enquiry before the Superintendent, the Superintendent took the complainant to the Assistant Commissioner, who allegedly demanded a bribe from the complainant for the release of the seized silver, said the CBI.

"CBI laid a trap and caught the Superintendent red-handed for accepting the bribe of Rs 2 lakh. During the investigation, the Assistant Commissioner was also caught. Searches at the office and residence of both the accused were conducted, which led to the recovery of incriminating documents," the statement added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
CBI Mumbai
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
An explosion caused by Israeli airstrikes is seen in Gaza City. (File Photo | AP)
US targets Iranian militants in Syria
A health worker collects swabs of metro railway project workers to test for COVID-19 in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Feb. 25, 2021. (Photo | AP)
COVID19: Maharashtra records 8000+ new cases in 24 hours
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp