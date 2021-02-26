STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Dharavi reports 16 coronavirus cases, highest spike in four months

The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.

Published: 26th February 2021 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th February 2021 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker waits to collect swab samples during a door-to-door screening for COVID-19 at Dharavi, one of Asia's largest slums, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The slum-dominated Dharavi area in Mumbai recorded 16 new coronavirus cases on Friday, the highest daily rise since October, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The caseload in the densely populated area, known as Asia's largest slum, thus reached 4,066.

Of these, 3,699 patients have already recovered while there are 51 active cases.

Earlier, on October 23 last year, Dharavi had reported 18 new cases and since then, barring a few days, the number of new cases had been in single digit.

On some days the area did not record a single new case.

In the first week of February, the daily spike was in the range of zero to five, but the number of cases began to climb from the second week, as in the rest of Mumbai and Maharashtra.

"We are aggressively testing as many people as possible to curb the spread, so the number has risen," the BMC official said.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi has a population of over 6.5 lakh.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Dharavi
India Matters
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
India records 16,577 fresh COVID-19 cases, 120 deaths
Image for representational purpose. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)
Maharashtra schools may close as 550 students test Covid positive
Explosives seized from Chennai - Mangalore super fast express train at Kozhikode railway station. (Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)
Railway cops seize explosives from Chennai-Mangaluru train in Kerala
Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam arrive at the Assembly to present the Budget in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
BPL insurance cover is a Tamil Nadu vote catcher

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Labour rights activist Nodeep Kaur (Photo | Rajveer Twitter)
Bail granted to activist Nodeep Kaur by Punjab and Haryana high court
election dates
Poll dates announced for TN, Kerala, Bengal, Assam and Puducherry
Gallery
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
The refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera will be now called the 'Narendra Modi Stadium'. The facility, which was closed for renovation in 2015, was witness to some major milestones in Indian cricket in its previous avatar. These included Sunil Gava
India now home to world's biggest cricket stadium: 12 fabulous facts about Motera's 'Narendra Modi Stadium'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp