Mumbai cops bust inter-state racket of car thieves

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Police has busted an inter-state gang of car thieves and seized three cars from them, an official said on Monday.

He said the members of the gang used to steal SUVs manufactured by a particular company and sold them outside Maharashtra.

The accused are identified as Nafis Shaukat Ali Khan (23), a resident of Mumbai, Tafsir Shaikh (22), and Rumil Soni (30), a resident of Gujarat, he added.

Explaining their modus operandi, the official said Khan used to steal a car and hand it over to Shaikh outside a Mumbai check post.

The latter used to drive it to Navsari in Gujarat and deliver it to Soni.

These stolen cars were used for smuggling liquor and drugs, the official added.