COVID-19: With only 395 new cases, Mumbai records lowest daily infections since April

The case doubling time in the metropolis was now 409 days, while the daily growth rate was 0.21 per cent.

Published: 18th January 2021 10:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 10:52 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing at Dadar in Mumbai

A health worker collects swab sample of a woman for Covid-19 testing at Dadar in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The number of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai on Monday increased by 395, the lowest daily addition since April last year, to reach 3,03,148, while seven deaths took the toll to 11,249, a civic official said.

He said the case doubling time in the metropolis was now 409 days, while the daily growth rate was 0.21 per cent.

The recovery count reached 2,84,331, or 93 per cent of the caseload, after 481 people were discharged on Monday, leaving the country's financial capital with 6,676 active cases.

There are 133 containment zones and 2,248 sealed buildings in the city currently, as per Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation data.

With 12,140 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in Mumbai went up to 26,08,930, the official informed.

