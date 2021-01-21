STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

NCB raids mephedrone manufacturing unit in south Mumbai

The NCB has seized drugs worth crores apart from cash and firearms from the factory, he said, adding the operation is still underway.

Published: 21st January 2021 02:24 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 02:24 PM   |  A+A-

Mephedrone (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has raided a mephedrone (MD) manufacturing unit in Dongri area of south Mumbai, an official said on Thursday.

The Mumbai zonal unit of the NCB has been conducting raids since Wednesday, following the arrest of gangster Parvez Khan alias Chinku Pathan, a henchman of fugitive Underworld don Dawood Ibrahim, the official said.

Khan was arrested from his residence in Navi Mumbai after his name was cropped up in the interrogation of arrested drug peddlers, he said.

On interrogating Khan, the NCB team got information about a mephedrone factory in Dongri area, following which the raid was conducted, the official said.

The NCB has seized drugs worth crores apart from cash and firearms from the factory, he said, adding the operation is still underway.

Khan is also a relative of late Karim Lala - a mafia don in Mumbai who remained active for more than two decades from the sixties to the early eighties.

A notorious drugs supplier, Khan has several cases pending against him under the Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mephedrone
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Archana for Kamala Harris at the village temple
Tamil Nadu celebrates as Kamala Harris becomes US Vice President
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp