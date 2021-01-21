STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

SC to examine plea of BJP to reclaim leader of opposition post in Greater Mumbai civic body

In the civic body, Shiv Sena is the largest party with 84 elected councillors and is followed by BJP and Congress which have 82 and 31 members respectively.

Published: 21st January 2021 08:45 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 08:45 PM   |  A+A-

Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court Thursday agreed to examine plea of a BJP councillor that as his party is the second largest party in the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai (MCGM) he be given the post of leader of opposition (LoP) in the civic body, presently occupied by a Congress member.

In the civic body, Shiv Sena is the largest party with 84 elected councillors and is followed by BJP and Congress which have 82 and 31 members respectively.

However, the post of leader of opposition is with the Congress party as the BJP, back in 2017, had refused to take it up due its then running coalition with Shiv Sena.

Finding the situation "incongruous", a bench comprising Chief Justice S A Bobde and Justices A S Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian agreed to hear the plea of BJP leader Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde against the Bombay High Court's decision dismissing his plea.

"Issue notice returnable in fifteen days. In the meantime, the respondent-Caveator may file counter affidavit, if any," the bench said in its order while seeking responses from the Maharashtra government, the mayor of the civic body and leader of opposition Ravi Raja.

Senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, appearing for the BJP Councilor, submitted by asking can a party be in power in the state government and also occupy the leader of opposition post in the civic body inside the state.

"Opposition leader is part of the ruling coalition," the bench quipped.

There was an understanding with Shiv Sena in 2017 and it has now fizzled out and hence BJP must get back the constitutionally entitled post of LoP as it is the second largest party in the civic body, Rohatgi said.

Senior advocate C A Sundaram, appearing for one of the opposite parties, said the post of LoP was earlier voluntarily refused by BJP and it went to the Congress party after that.

The elections for the civic body was conducted by the State Election Commission on February 21, 2017 and the BJP was the second largest party inside the house and its leader Manoj Kotak elected the group leader on March 3, 2017.

"It is submitted that BJP temporarily had decided not to take up the post of LoP and had rather decided to act as watchdog and remained neutral," the plea said.

In 2019, Manoj Kotak successfully contested the assembly elections from Mumbai north-east seat and resigned from the post of leader of BJP in the MCGM.

"And a letter was sent for appointing petitioner (Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde) as the leader of BJP group and his concomitant recognition as the leader of opposition on February 28, 2020 on the ground that it was the second largest party in the house," it said.

"However, the Mayor decided to appoint Prabhakar Tukaram Shinde as leader of BJP but declined to appoint him as the LoP in MCGM on March 5, 2020 by an erroneous interpretation of Section 37-IA of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act, 1888," it said.

It seeks reversal of the Bombay High Court's order dismissing his claim to the post on September 21, 2020.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Supreme Court Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai Shiv Sena BJP Congress
India Matters
CBI Headquarters (File Photo | PTI)
CBI books Cambridge Analytica, Global Science Research for illegal data harvesting
Professor Nikhil Srivastava (Photo | UC Berkeley website)
Indian mathematician Nikhil Srivastava named joint winner of Michael and Sheila Held Prize
Shanthi Kalathil
Surprise, surprise! Joe Biden’s rights keeper has her roots in Alappuzha
For representation purposes
Wife, not father, has right over deceased man's sperm: Calcutta High Court

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)
Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts
Natarajan was taken on a chariot to his home in the village with people playing percussion instrument chenda. (Photo | EPS)
Indian Cricket team returns home, Pace Bowler T Natarajan gets grand welcome in Tamil Nadu
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp