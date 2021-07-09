STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai: Two including transgender person arrested for killing baby girl

Initially, a case of kidnapping was registered, but section 302 (murder) was added later when the child's body was recovered.

Published: 09th July 2021 08:13 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2021 11:02 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A three-month-old girl was allegedly abducted and killed by a transgender person and his friend on early Friday morning after her parents refused their demand of gifts, city police said.

The body of the girl was found buried in a creek in south Mumbai's Cuff Parade area in the morning, an official said.

According to the police, Kannu Chougule (28) who is a transgender person and his friend Sonu Kale (20) visited the family to bless the new-born child on Thursday evening and demanded a gift of cash, a coconut and a saree in return.

When the girl's parents refused, there was a quarrel.

The duo abducted the baby around 2.30 am as the door of the house was open and buried her in mud in the nearby creek, the official said.

After the parents lodged a missing complaint, the girl's body was found and Chougule and Kale were arrested, he said.

Both were booked for kidnapping and murder and further probe is on, the official added.

