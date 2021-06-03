STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai commissioner orders removal of political banners from vaccination centres

Advertisements, banners or hoardings put up by corporators, MLAs, MPs and others at vaccination centres should be removed if they are not taken down upon request.

Published: 03rd June 2021 10:53 PM

covid vaccination

A beneficiary receives a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Municipal Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal on Thursday directed civic officials to remove political banners and hoardings from vaccination centres.

Advertisements, banners or hoardings put up by corporators, MLAs, MPs and others at vaccination centres should be removed if they are not taken down upon request, he said in the order.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has received several complaints about banners or hoardings claiming that such and such politician made available the inoculation facility, the commissioner said.

Mumbai has 323 active COVID-19 vaccination centres including 79 at private hospitals and 20 at government hospitals.

The civic body has opened at least one vaccination centre in every ward.

Due to shortage of doses, the BMC had suspended the inoculation drive on Thursday.

So far 33,74,261 people have been administered COVID- 19 vaccine doses in Mumbai; as many as 49,833 jabs were given on Wednesday.

