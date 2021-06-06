STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Unlock: Mumbai at level three; local trains yet off-limits for common people

The reference of "women" was deleted by the BMC in its latest order which stated that entry in suburban trains will be restricted only for "medical and few essentials."

Published: 06th June 2021 10:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th June 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

A police personnel patrols near the Gateway of India area in Mumbai (File photo | PTI)

A police personnel patrols near the Gateway of India area in Mumbai (File photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Restaurants, shops selling non-essential items and public places are set to reopen from Monday in Mumbai which is categorised under level 3 of the 'unlock' plan of the Maharashtra government but malls, theatres and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

As per the fresh guidelines issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday, local trains will remain available only for specific categories.

In a notification issued on Friday night, the Maharashtra government had stated local trains will remain available for "medical, few essentials and women", but authorised the civic administrations to put additional restrictions they deem fit.

The reference of "women" was deleted by the BMC in its latest order which stated that entry in suburban trains will be restricted only for "medical and few essentials."

As per the state government's notification, municipal corporations and districts in Maharashtra with a positivity rate between 5 per cent and 10 per cent and occupancy of oxygen beds over 40 per cent are categorised under level 3.

As per the BMC order, shops selling essential products in Mumbai can remain open till 4 pm on all daysfrom June 7 while non-essential shops can operate till 4 pm on weekdays.

Malls, theatres, and multiplexes will continue to remain shut.

Restaurants in Mumbai can function at 50 per cent capacity for dining till 4 pm only on weekdays.

Parcel, home delivery and takeaway services will continue, it said.

Public places and open grounds in Mumbai can remain open from 5 am to 9 am every day.

Private offices can function at 50 per cent capacity till 4 pm on working days, the order said.

The Maharashtra government had announced a five-level plan to relax the coronavirus-induced restrictions across the state, based on the parameters of the weekly COVID-19 case positivity rate and the occupancy of oxygen beds.

Mumbai recorded a positivity rate of 5.56 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy rate of 32.51 per cent for the May 28 to June 3 week.

The lockdown-like restrictions in Maharashtra were imposed in April this year when the second wave of the pandemic intensified.

Under the five-level unlockdown plan, each municipal area and district will be treated as a separate administrative unit.

The Level 1 category includes cities and districts which have a positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of less than 25 per cent.

The criteria for the Level 2 category is the case positivity rate of five per cent and oxygen bed occupancy at25 to 40 per cent.

The parameters for the Level 4 category is the case positivity rate of 10 to 20 per cent and oxygen bed occupancy of more than 60 per cent.

In the fifth category, the positivity rate is more than 20 per cent and the oxygen bed capacity is more than 75 per cent.

The notification said that every Thursday,the state public health department will declare the number of oxygen beds and the positivity rate, based on which the disaster management authority will decide the level of an administrative unit.

On Saturday, Mumbai reported 863 COVID-19 cases and 29 deaths, taking its case tally to 7,09,857 and the toll to 14,951.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 Mumbai Lockdown Mumbai Unlock Mumbai Local
India Matters
Covishield vaccine (L) and Covaxin (R) (Photos | EPS)
Covishield produced more antibodies than Covaxin, says preliminary study
Skin experts, who are seeing post-Covid patients, say cases of herpes zoster are being reported more than herpes from HSV. (File Photo)
Herpes, hair fall, nail issues: Doctors caution about post-Covid dermatological problems
Twitter Logo (Photo | AP)
Sorry, there can be no Twitter Republic
The BSP’s declining fortunes in UP are also apparent in the assembly elections. (File Photo | PTI)
Dalit parties head towards slow death across states including UP, Maharashtra

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India records over 1 lakh coronavirus cases, lowest in 61 days
A health expert examines test reports of a patient to detect black fungus. (File Photo)
Black, white and yellow fungal infections, explained | Doctors on Covid 19
Gallery
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
Malayalam actor Prithviraj is at loggerheads with BJP supporters on social media. Following his decision to back the #SaveLakshadweep campaign against the new law reforms introduced by Administrator Praful Patel on the island, he fell victim to an organis
'People gave you zero seats, stop spewing venom': Kerala politicians, actors back Prithviraj's 'Save Lakshadweep' comments
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp