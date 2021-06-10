STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

11 dead, including eight children, in Mumbai building collapse; rescue ops underway

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said.

Published: 10th June 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th June 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals

People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least eight children and three adults were killed and seven other people injured after a single-storey house collapsed on another structure in Malwani area of Mumbai, a civic official said on Thursday.

The incident took place around 11.15 pm on Wednesday at the New Collector Compound on Abdul Hamid Road in the Malwani area, he said.

Fire brigade and other agencies immediately rushed to the spot and started a search and rescue operation, the official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

Eight children and three adults died in the incident, he said.

Three of the deceased, aged 8, 9 and 13, were identified so far, while the eight other victims were yet to be identified, the BMC official said.

Seven others were injured and the condition of one of them was critical, he said.

People rescued from under the debris were taken to nearby hospitals, he added.

According to civic and fire brigade officials, some people might still be trapped under the rubble and the search and rescue operations were on.

According to BMC officials, the house collapsed on another single-storey structure.

An adjoining three-storey building was also unstable, they said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Building Collapse Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two men try to push the vehicle as it stopped working due to a waterlogged road during heavy rain, at Kings Circle, in Mumbai, Wednesday, June 9, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Day one of Monsoon: Mumbai city inundated due to heavy rains
Dr T Jacob John said, 'There is smoking gun evidence in molecular biology that point to the possibility that it is a lab-manipulated virus.' (File Photo | AP)
Was China ready with vaccine even before pandemic? Top virologist feels so
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp