Despite decline in Covid cases, Mumbai to remain under lockdown due to heavy rainfall

The decision was taken keeping in mind the city's geographical structures, the density of population, heavy rainfall prediction and the number of people coming through local trains.

Published: 12th June 2021 11:39 AM

A police personnel patrols at Marine Drive as he requests visitors to move away from the shore area, during high tide in Mumbai

A police personnel patrols at Marine Drive as he requests visitors to move away from the shore area, during high tide in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Even as the coronavirus cases have declined in Mumbai, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday issued a fresh order saying the COVID restrictions in the city will not be eased further for time being.

In the order, the BMC stated, though Mumbai is under level 2 as per the weekly positivity rate of 4.4 per cent and Oxygen bed occupancy of 27.12 per cent but BMC has decided that restrictions will not be eased further and Mumbai will remain under the restrictions of Level 3 of Unlock under Break the chain.

BMC's order is in follow up of this state government order which enabled all local authorities to take their call on easing the restrictions further of making them stricter as per their situation. So, BMC has decided that they will continue with the previous order of June 5 without any changes.

Last week, the Maharashtra government had announced a five-step unlock plan, under which, the state's districts have been divided into five levels - based on weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancies.

COVID-19 cases continue to decline in Mumbai as only 696 fresh infections were recorded, the state's public health department informed on Friday.

With 658 fresh discharges, the city's coronavirus recovery rate climbed to 95 per cent. As many as 24 deaths due to COVID-19 were registered on Friday.

At present, there are 15,189 active cases in Mumbai while 6,81,946 COVID-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery.

