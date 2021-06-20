Mumbai doctor held for forging papers to facilitate illegal adoption

By PTI

MUMBAI: A doctor from Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly making fake documents of a baby boy earlier to facilitate an illegal adoption, Crime Branch officials said on Sunday.

"One of the kin of the family that adopted the infant boy approached Mumbai police claiming the papers, including birth certificate, seem to be fake. A probe zeroed in on a Shivaji Nagar based doctor, who had told the couple the child was born in his hospital, despite the birth taking place in Rajasthan," the official said.

"The accused, by forging documents showing that the child was born here, managed to get a Mumbai-based family to adopt him. The child is over two years old now and the complaint on the illegal adoption that was filed recently seems to be the fallout of a dispute between the family that adopted the child and their kin," the official said.

While the doctor has managed to get bail, efforts are on to question the parents who adopted the child, the official added.