STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai doctor held for forging papers to facilitate illegal adoption

One of the kin of the family that adopted the infant boy approached Mumbai police claiming the papers, including birth certificate, seem to be fake. 

Published: 20th June 2021 03:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th June 2021 03:23 PM   |  A+A-

arrest, handcuffs, crime

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: A doctor from Shivaji Nagar in Mumbai was arrested for allegedly making fake documents of a baby boy earlier to facilitate an illegal adoption, Crime Branch officials said on Sunday.

"One of the kin of the family that adopted the infant boy approached Mumbai police claiming the papers, including birth certificate, seem to be fake. A probe zeroed in on a Shivaji Nagar based doctor, who had told the couple the child was born in his hospital, despite the birth taking place in Rajasthan," the official said.

"The accused, by forging documents showing that the child was born here, managed to get a Mumbai-based family to adopt him. The child is over two years old now and the complaint on the illegal adoption that was filed recently seems to be the fallout of a dispute between the family that adopted the child and their kin," the official said.

While the doctor has managed to get bail, efforts are on to question the parents who adopted the child, the official added. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai doctor arrest illegal adoption case
India Matters
In India now, two vaccines are in use: Covishield and Covaxin. (File Photo | AP)
Third dose of Covid vaccine — for whom, when and which jab?
Tourists visiting Taj Mahal in Agra seen without wearing masks. (Photo I ANI)
Test-track-treat and vaccinate: States told to ensure 'carefully calibrated' unlock
Flu shots can reduce Covid infection in children: Doctors
: A senior citizen receives COVID-19 vaccine at JB Nagar, in Mumbai. (Photo | ANI)
Part of Maharashtra reports more Covid cases despite highest vaccination

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Legendary Indian sprinter Milkha Singh (Photo | AFP)
Milkha Singh: An unmatchable romance with a near podium miss in 1960 Rome Olympics
Teachers assigned on Covid duty in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)
India logs lowest deaths in 61 days | Doctors Protest | 3rd Wave | Covid -19 Updates
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp