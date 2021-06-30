STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Over 700 Mumbai cops likely to be transferred to other districts

'Not all officers will be shifted in one go, as there can be some extra-ordinary considerations, like medical grounds or an officer nearing retirement,' the official said.

Published: 30th June 2021 12:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2021 12:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

The list will be sent to the Director General of Police's (DGP) office. (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: At least 727 policemen of various ranks from sub-inspector to senior inspector, who have completed eight years of service in Mumbai, are likely to be shifted to other districts, an official said on Wednesday.

However, all these personnel will not be shifted out of Mumbai at the same time, he said.

The Mumbai police on Monday issued a notice with a list of such personnel, including 89 senior police inspectors, 253 inspectors, 375 assistant police inspectors and 10 sub-inspectors, he said.

In the notice, Joint Commissioner of Police (Administration) Rajkumar Vhatkar instructed the listed officers, posted in various units of the city police force, to submit three places of their choice for the new posting.

The list will be sent to the Director General of Police's (DGP) office.

"Not all officers will be shifted in one go, as there can be some extra-ordinary considerations, like medical grounds or an officer nearing retirement," the official said.

In such cases, the officer concerned can be exempted from transfer after a review by the establishment board, he said.

The Mumbai police recently transferred 85 officers to other units, including 65 officers from the crime branch, he added.

