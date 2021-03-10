STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Mumbai couple, daughter booked for forging COVID-19 test report

An FIR was lodged in Khar police station against Lakhmichand Thawani (53), his wife Leena Thawani (51) and their daughter Diya Thawani.

Elderly Indians wait to receive their COVID-19 vaccines at a government hospital in Mumbai, India, Friday, March 5, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A couple and their daughter were booked on Tuesday for allegedly tampering with their COVID-19 positive test report to travel from Mumbai to Jaipur, an official said.

An FIR was lodged in Khar police station against Lakhmichand Thawani (53), his wife Leena Thawani (51) and their daughter Diya Thawani on the complaint of BMC H/West ward official Dr Omprakash Jaiswal, he said.

In his statement, Jaiswal stated that, on February 26, the three got themselves tested and the report returned positive, but the three claimed they were not infected and sent images of a tampered report through cellphone, said the Khar police station official.

"Jaiswal found out the report was forged and called up the trio, who told him they had left to catch a flight to Jaipur. However, with the help of Aarogya Setu app, airport officials found out the three were COVID-19 patients and were sent back home," he said.

They were charged under IPC sections 188 (disobeying the order of public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection), 465 (punishment for forgery), 471 (using as genuine a forged document) etc, he added.

