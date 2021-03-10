STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No immediate lockdown in Mumbai amid rise in COVID-19 cases: Civic officials

Published: 10th March 2021 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Indian women walk past a graffiti honoring those on the frontlines in the fight against the coronavirus outside a train station in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Despite the rise in COVID-19 cases, the situation in Mumbai is under control and there is no immediate need to impose a lockdown in the city, senior civic officials said on Tuesday.

Mumbai on Monday recorded 1,008 fresh infections that raised its tally to 3,34,572.

When asked about the possibility of imposing a lockdown, municipal commissioner Iqbal Chahal said there was no immediate need to do so.

According to civic officials, the surge in cases is a result of an increase in daily testing.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has ramped up testing significantly from 11,000 to 15,000 tests conducted in January to over 20,000 at present.

As many as 23,000 COVID-19 tests were conducted by the civic body on Monday.

The city has recorded a positivity rate of 6 per cent, which is quite less compared to other cities in Maharashtra, a civic official said.

The COVID-19 cases were scattered across the city and not concentrated in a particular locality and hence, a lockdown won't be effective, he said.

"Presently, slums have just 2 to 3 per cent cases, and the number of cases reported from residential buildings are also not high. A lockdown won't be effective in such a situation," the official said.

Officials have, however, warned that if citizens do not follow the COVID-19 protocol, the civic body may be forced to take stringent steps.

Speaking to media persons, a senior BMC official said nearly 60 per cent beds are available for COVID-19 patients at city hospitals.

The civic body has undertaken the third sero survey in Mumbai and 12,000 samples will be collected from 24-civic wards for this, the official said, adding that a report is expected in two weeks.

The COVID-19 immunisation drive is underway at 67 centres, including 24 civic hospitals, four state-run hospitals and 38 private hospitals, the official said.

The civic body is planning to increase the number of the vaccination centres to 85, he said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Guardian Minister Aslam Shaikh on Tuesday said if COVID-19 cases continue to rise in the city, the possibility of a night curfew or partial lockdown cannot be ruled out.

Shaikh said local authorities have been empowered to take a decision on lockdown as and when necessary.

