STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

COVID-19: BMC targets one lakh vaccinations per day as new cases reach near 2000 mark

Currently, 40,000 to 45,000 people are being given vaccine shots here in a day at around 85 immunisation centres, including 54 private hospitals, officials said on Tuesday.

Published: 16th March 2021 11:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 11:24 AM   |  A+A-

An elderly woman, partly seen on left, holds the arm of her relative as she receives COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: With an aim to speed up the COVID-19 vaccination drive, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation has set a target of inoculating one lakh people in the city every day, BMC officials said on Tuesday.

Currently, 40,000 to 45,000 people are being given vaccine shots here in a day at around 85 immunisation centres, including 54 private hospitals, they said.

On Monday, 44,683 people received vaccine shots in Mumbai, according to the civic body.

During a review meeting last week, BMC Commissioner Iqbal Singh Chahal set the target of immunising one lakh people per day, specially after the government permitted round-the-clock vaccination in private hospitals, civic officials said.

With the addition of new vaccination centres and increasing the number of hours of the immunisation drive every day, the target can be achieved, they said.

Highlighting the reasons for speeding up the inoculation process, the civic body in a release last week said there are around 30 lakh senior citizens in Mumbai.

Hence, if the target one lakh vaccinations per day is achieved, the entire population of senior citizens could be covered in a month, it said.

BMC's Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani said to achieve the target, they have planned to increase the civic-run vaccination facilities, apart from adding 29 centres in private hospitals.

"With the existing centres, we have vaccinated up to 48,000 people in a day. By adding more centres, we can easily cross 75,000 vaccinations per day. Hence, the target of one lakh vaccinations per day can be achieved with some more efforts," Kakani said.

According to BMC officials, the civic body had proposed round-the-clock vaccination in private hospitals and the government permitted it, but they are doubtful about the turnout, specially between 9 pm and 7am.

When asked about this, Kakani said though they have received the permission for conducting vaccination round-the- clock, their plan is to initially start with two shifts between 7 am and 9 pm.

Since the vaccination drive began on January 16 this year, so far 6,47,684 people have been inoculated in Mumbai.

These include 2,75,618 people above the age of 60 years, 1,98,711 health care workers, 1,36,288 front-line workers and 37,067 people between the age group of 45 and 59 with co- morbidities, as per the BMC data.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation COVID-19 Vaccination
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp