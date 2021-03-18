STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Kangana copyright FIR: Author Ashish Kaul sends notice to Mumbai police station

Kaul has accused the actor of copyright violation, and following a court order, an FIR was registered at Khar police station against Ranaut, Kamal Kumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut.

Published: 18th March 2021 10:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 18th March 2021 10:46 AM   |  A+A-

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

Actress Kangana Ranaut (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The legal team of Ashish Kaul, author of 'Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir', on Wednesday sent a notice to Khar police station in Mumbai seeking an update on the progress of the case filed by him against actor Kangana Ranaut and others.

Kaul has accused the actor of copyright violation, and following a court order, an FIR was registered at Khar police station against Ranaut, Kamal Kumar Jain, Rangoli Chandel and Akshat Ranaut on March 12 under IPC sections 405 (criminal breach of trust), 415 (cheating), 120 B (criminal conspiracy) as well as the Copyright Act.

Seeking an update on the progress made in the matter, a notice was sent to the police station by advocates Ravish Zamindar and Yogita Joshi, who said they were "unclear on the progress despite visiting the police station almost daily till March 15".

Kaul, author of the book which has been translated into Hindi as 'Kashmir Ki Yodhha Rani Didda', had alleged in a complaint before a magistrate that he has exclusive copyrights to the life story of Didda, the princess of Lohar (Poonch) and the queen of Kashmir.

In his complaint, Kaul said he had sent an email about the storyline of his book to Ranaut, and she used some part of the story in a tweet while announcing her movie without his permission.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ashish Kaul Didda: The Warrior Queen of Kashmir Kangana Ranaut
India Matters
Marimuthu’s hut in Kaduvakudi village in Tiruvarur. (Photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu elections: This CPI candidate has no money to refill his LPG
Kewal Krishan gets the Covid jab at Fortis Hospital in Delhi on Monday. (Photo | PTI)
107-year-old with medical history becomes India's oldest person to take COVID-19 jab
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Now, FIR against Rajasthan Textbook Board, for hurting religious sentiments
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan during a poll campaign in Kerala. (Photo | Twitter)
Will take decision after SC final judgment on Sabarimala: Kerala CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Second wave or ripple? Experts weigh in as Maharashtra COVID-19 situation worsens 
Representational Image. (File Photo | PTI)
Call for continued vigil after Kerala witnesses cases of vaccinated people getting COVID
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp