Rs 4 crore fine collected from over 2 lakh people for not wearing mask in Mumbai

By ANI

MUMBAI: Over two lakh people have been penalised for not wearing masks in Mumbai since February 20 till now despite the surge in COVID-19 cases and a fine of Rs 4.06 crore has been collected, the Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

Till now, 7,500 Mumbai Police officials have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 99 others have lost their lives.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections.

The worst affected state in terms of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 15098 discharges, and 95 deaths on Wednesday.

The state presently has 2,48,604 active COVID-19 cases while the total number of cases registered so far is 25,64,881. Over 53,000 people have lost their lives to the disease so far.