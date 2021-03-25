STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Rs 4 crore fine collected from over 2 lakh people for not wearing mask in Mumbai

Till now, 7,500 Mumbai Police officials have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 99 others have lost their lives.

Published: 25th March 2021 02:21 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2021 02:22 PM   |  A+A-

Mask? Check. Sanitiser? Check. PPE k…plastic cover ‘protection’ against coronavirus? Double check. (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

Image for representation (File Photo | B P Deepu, EPS)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Over two lakh people have been penalised for not wearing masks in Mumbai since February 20 till now despite the surge in COVID-19 cases and a fine of Rs 4.06 crore has been collected, the Mumbai Police informed on Thursday.

A fine of Rs 4.06 crore was collected from around 2.03 lakh people at different locations across the city after they were found not wearing mask, Mumbai police spokesperson DCP S Chaitanya said.

Till now, 7,500 Mumbai Police officials have been diagnosed with COVID-19 while 99 others have lost their lives.

On Wednesday, Mumbai reported its highest one-day rise in COVID-19 cases so far with 5,185 new infections.

The worst affected state in terms of coronavirus cases, Maharashtra reported 31,855 new COVID-19 cases, 15098 discharges, and 95 deaths on Wednesday.

The state presently has 2,48,604 active COVID-19 cases while the total number of cases registered so far is 25,64,881. Over 53,000 people have lost their lives to the disease so far. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mask related fines Mumbai police Coronavirus cases in Mumbai
India Matters
A health worker interacts with a resident of Dharavi slum during door-to-door screening for COVID-19 testing, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
Second Coronavirus wave to peak in April, may last up to 100 days: SBI report
Centre confirms double mutation in Maharashtra
Goldman Sachs (Photo | PTI)
Bengaluru: Goldman Sachs asks employees to work-from-home
Former Indian captain MS Dhoni (Photo | PTI)
MS Dhoni announces retirement from international cricket

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mumbai recorded 3,512 new COVID-19 cases, taking the total to 3,69,426 on March 24. (Representational Image)
COVID19: Pune, Mumbai hit record high, report around 12k cases in 24 hours
CPI(M) Polit Bureau member (centre) Sitaram Yechury having a word with TN party unit secretary G Ramakrishnan (File photo | EPS)
Beneficiaries of Left movements not supporting us politically: G Ramakrishnan
Gallery
Azhikode
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates of Kannur
Kerala Assembly Elections 2021: All you need to know about the constituencies and the candidates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp