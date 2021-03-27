Mumbai hospital fire: FIR names HDIL's Rakesh Wadhawan, five others for 'culpable homicide'

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: As the fire at a Bhandup mall which claimed the lives of nine COVID-19 patients admitted at the hospital in the same building was finally doused on Saturday, a case has been registered against Housing Development and Infrastructure Limited (HDIL) promoter Rakesh Kumar Wadhawan and five others for 'culpable homicide'.

The blaze, which broke out early Friday morning at Dreams Mall in suburban Bhandup and spread to Sunrise Hospital, a Covid-19 facility on its top floor, was doused completely after 40 hours, a fire department official said.

Bhandup police on late Friday night registered a case in connection with the incident against six persons including Wadhawan and his son Sarang who are, allegedly, directors of the mall. No arrest has been made so far. IPC sections 304 (culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 34 (common intention) have been invoked, he added. The Wadhawans had been earlier booked in the PMC Bank fraud case.