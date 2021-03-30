STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai teen's murder: Charge sheet filed against two accused

The police said the three were seen leaving the party at around 1:45 am and were heading down from the stairs.

Published: 30th March 2021 11:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th March 2021 11:57 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai Police

Mumbai Police (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The police on Tuesday filed a 508-page charge sheet in the murder of a 19-year-old in suburban Khar on new year's eve for which two of her friends were arrested.

Police have named Shree Jogdhankar and Diya Padalkar as accused in the murder of Janhavi Kukreja.

The duo has been charged under IPC sections 302 (murder) and 109 (abetment), 34( conspiracy), with police stating in the charge sheet that Kukreja saw Jogdhankar and Padalkar behaving immorally and kissing during the party underway on new year's eve.

Kukreja objected to this, which resulted in heated arguments among the trio, and they later began fighting on the stairs of the eighth floor of the building, it said.

The police further said the three were seen leaving the party at around 1:45 am and were heading down from the stairs.

The charge sheet said Padalkar and Jogdhankar started assaulting the victim, and Kukreja tried to defend herself and fought back.

During the fight, the duo banged Kukreja's head on the railing of the stairs, leaving her with 48 cuts and injuries all over her body, including a skull fracture that caused her death, the charge sheet said.

There are 74 witnessed mentioned in the charge sheet.

Talking about the charge sheet, Jogdhankar's lawyer Mahesh Vaswani said the police failed to properly investigate the assault and murderous injuries suffered by his client, adding that statements of witnesses were contradictory.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Teen Murder Mumbai Teen Murder Case Mumbai Murder Case Mumbai Murder Mumbai Crime
India Matters
Amazon Senior Vice-President (Global) Amit Agarwal. (Photo| Twitter)
ThinkEdu: How Amazon created two lakh jobs during Covid pandemic
Jesuit priest and social activist Stan Swamy. (Photo | PTI)
Bhima Koregaon case: 2500 activists, intellectuals demand immediate bail for Stan Swamy
This Kochi doctor is setting example by cleaning city roads
For representational purposes
Maximum temperatures in Telangana to be 2-3 degrees Celsius above normal

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Women walking with pitchers and containers to collect water in Asurla. (Photo | EPS)
WEF's gender gap index: India slips 28 places, ranks 140 among 156 countries
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)
ThinkEdu Conclave 2021 | EV cost equal to normal car in 2 years, says Union Minister Gadkari
Gallery
The polling for the second phase of the three-phased assembly elections in Assam will take place on Thursday. 39 constituencies out of the remaining 79 are going to polls in the second phase. A total of 345 candidates are in the fray for 39 constituencies. Take a look at how elections take place in Assam. (Photo | Abhisek Saha)
Preparations in full swing as Assam gears up for second phase of Assembly elections
Women, wearing PPE kit, play with dry colours during the Holi festival, as coronavirus cases spike across the country, at Begumbazar in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Holi 2021: Indians revel in festival of colours as coronavirus cases surge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp