COVID-19: Mumbai airport issues guidelines for domestic passenger arrivals

By PTI

MUMBAI: The city airport on Thursday issued new guidelines for domestic passengers arrivals, making RT-PCR negative report mandatory for passengers landing in Mumbai from seven states, including Uttar Pradesh and West Bengal.

Domestic passengers arriving from Delhi, Rajasthan, Goa, Kerala, Gujarat, West Bengal and Uttar Pradesh need to carry RT- PCR negative reports with them before boarding the flight, the private airport operator said in an advisory tweeted on Thursday.

The RT-PCR sample collection should have been done within 72 hours before scheduled time of landing, it said.

Passengers not having the report shall compulsorily undergo RT-PCR test at Mumbai airport at their own cost, it said, adding, passengers are allowed to exit after undertaking the test.

ALSO WATCH: