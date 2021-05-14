STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
COVID vaccination suspended in Mumbai for two days due to cyclone Tauktae warning

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told PTI that it was a precautionary measure as cyclone Tauktae is forecast to pass close to the city.

People wearing face shields and masks as a precaution against the coronavirus as they wait to receive COVID-19 vaccine in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Mumbai civic body on Friday decided to suspend its COVID-19 vaccination drive for the next two days in view of the warning about cyclone Tauktae.

There would be no inoculation on May 15 and 16, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation tweeted.

ALSO READ | Tauktae likely to intensify into 'very severe cyclonic' storm with wind speed up to 175 kmph: IMD

The decision was taken to avoid troubles for senior citizens and also possible crowding as the city is expected to get rains due to the cyclone, he added.

Presently, Mumbai has 260 active inoculation centres and 28,41,349 persons have received vaccine jabs including 23,924 on Friday.

The India Meteorological Department has warned that cyclone Tauktae is likely to pass close to Mumbai via sea route, though it won't hit the city directly, but is likely to bring strong winds and heavy rain to the financial capital of the country.

