STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Three arrested for gangrape of teen at Mumbai's Bandra Bandstand

The incident took place on Tuesday after the victim had arrived at the popular recreational area by the sea.

Published: 15th May 2021 06:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2021 06:06 PM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

Representational Image. (File Photo)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Three people were arrested for allegedly gang-raping a 19-year-old girl at Bandstand in Bandra, Mumbai police said on Saturday.

The incident took place around 11 pm on Tuesday after the victim had arrived at the popular recreational area by the sea with the three accused, who were her friends, on two motorcycles from suburban Govandi, an official said.

"The three took her to the rocks along the coast and raped her taking turns. They then left her home. When she started experiencing pain in her stomach, her sister asked her the reason, after which the victim narrated the ordeal," he said.

"After a complaint was filed at Shivaji Nagar police station in Govandi, the three persons were arrested under section 376D of IPC for gang-rape.

They have been remanded in police custody till Wednesday. Further probe in the incident is underway," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandra Bandstand Mumbai Mumbai rape case Violence against women Crimes against women
India Matters
prabhu chawla
Open letter to PM Narendra Modi: Act like a leader, axe sycophants and saboteurs
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo | Twitter)
COVID-19: No role for cabinet in pandemic control, PMO calls the shots
COVID19 patients take part in yoga and meditation sessions at Sardar Patel COVID Care Centre in New Delhi. (Photo| ANI)
COVID positive? Consult doc. Don't panic and rush for O2, ICU
A nurse consulting a Covid-19 patient outside Corona Outpatient Department at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Time won't heal these wounds, Covid-affected patients, families need psychosocial support: Expert

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A police officer holds an umbrella to protect himself from the rain as he enforces a lockdown to curb the spread of the coronavirus in Kochi. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: What is this triple lockdown imposed in Kerala to fight COVID
Local fishermans watch the effects of cyclone Touktae, at Panamburu beach area near Mangaluru, Sunday. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae intensifies, heavy rainfall and damage in Kerala, Goa, Karnataka
Gallery
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
With the well-marked low-pressure area over the southeast Arabian Sea triggering very heavy rains in the south and central Kerala, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert in five districts and an orange alert in seven districts on Fri
IMD sounds red alert in five districts as Cyclone Tauktae likely to hit Kerala
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp