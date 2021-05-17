STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Bombay HC raps cops for failing to answer queries on lawyer's arrest over kidnapping charges

The court was hearing two connected pleas related to the arrest of lawyer Vimal Jha, one filed by the accused himself and the other by a group called Lawyers for Just Society.

Published: 17th May 2021 03:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th May 2021 03:50 PM   |  A+A-

Bombay High Court

Bombay High Court (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The police earned the ire of the Bombay High Court on Monday after it failed to answer some queries on the arrest of a lawyer on charges of kidnapping.

A bench of Justices SJ Kathawalla and SP Tavade was hearing two connected pleas related to the arrest of lawyer Vimal Jha, one filed by the accused himself and the other by a group called Lawyers for Just Society, both contending that the arrest made last month was illegal. The pleas claimed police flouted CrPC norms as well as Supreme Court orders during the arrest.

As per the pleas, Jha was arrested on April 3, but produced before a magistrate only on April 5, though the CrPc mandates that one should be produced before a magistrate within 24 hours. As per the pleas, he was also handcuffed when produced in court, despite the Supreme Court directing that no accused shall be handcuffed unless a magistrate's order is obtained for the same.

The state's counsel, Chief Public Prosecutor Deepak Thakare, denied the allegations made by the petitioners, and told the bench Jha was arrested on April 4 and produced before the magistrate court on April 5.

He later said Jha was called to the police station on April 3, but an FIR was registered around 4 am on April 5 and he was arrested only after that.

When the bench asked Thakare for the CCTV footage from the concerned police station to confirm the same, Thakare said the police station did not have CCTV cameras installed at the time of Jha's arrest, adding that it had installed CCTVs only on May 1 this year.

Thakare also told HC Jha was handcuffed because the police had been informed by a co-accused in the case that Jha was "likely to flee" from custody. Taking strong exception to these submissions, the bench reminded Thakare of SC orders which mandate that all police stations must have CCTV cameras.

"How many police stations do not have CCTV and why? An advocate is behind bars. Please take this matter seriously. Who went to call him to the police station? Which officer went to call him? Why are you repeatedly making false statements before us?" the HC said.

It also asked if Jha was "some great criminal" that he had to be handcuffed. The bench directed Thakare to get the police to file an affidavit by Wednesday on the investigation carried out so far, and also submit details of when Jha was brought to the police station and when he was arrested.

The court also asked Thakare to caution the officers preparing the affidavit against making any false statements. "Mr Thakare, please do your duty outside the court and tell the officers to be very careful. If the police is going to behave like this....don't compel us to ask the CBI or some other agency to investigate," the HC warned.

As per the petition, Jha was arrested by Kharghar police after one his clients lodged a complaint alleging kidnapping and extortion.

This client had several criminal complaints against his name, and Jha had merely accompanied him to several places for court hearings, and the kidnapping and extortion case was false, the petitioners' counsels, Subhash Jha and Prashant Pandey, told HC.

The HC will continue hearing the pleas on May 19.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bombay High Court Lawyers for Just Society Maharashtra lawyer arrest Lawyer kidnapping charges
India Matters
Global pharma major Pfizer (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against COVID variants found in India: Study
A recovered COVID-19 patient donating plasma. (File Photo)
Centre drops plasma therapy as suggested treatment for Covid in India
The ‘Cov-Tech Ventilation System’ can be fastened over the waist just like a simple belt over which the traditional PPE is worn. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Soon, ventilated PPE kits to provide relief to healthworkers
For representational purposes. (File photo)
WhatsApp to delete accounts that don’t accept new policy 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Fishermen pull their boat ashore to a safe place during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Bandra in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae leaves trail of destruction in Gujarat, heavy winds and rainfall continue
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp