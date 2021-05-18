STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Cyclone Tauktae impact: Three dead, 10 injured in Mumbai

The cyclonic storm claimed two lives in separate boat accidents at Mahim and Madh jetties here, as per an update issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

Published: 18th May 2021 05:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th May 2021 05:51 PM   |  A+A-

A car damaged after a tree fell on it during the formation of cyclone Tauktae, at Vashi. (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Cyclonic storm Tauktae claimed three lives and left 10 others injured in Mumbai over the last 24 hours when it passed close to the city coast, civic officials said on Tuesday.

The sea here has been very rough due to the impact of the cyclone and the huge tidal waves on Monday dumped tonnes of garbage at chowpatties, Marine Drive and the iconic Gateway of India in Mumbai, they said.

Videos of huge tidal waves lashing the Gateway of Mumbai area went viral on social media platforms where people also shared images of the trail of destruction left by the cyclonic storm at some of the prominent monuments here.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar said due to the precautions taken by the city civic body, the jumbo COVID-19 facility set up at the Bandra-Kurla Complex did not suffer many major damage, except that its cover was torn at some places and some iron sheets were blown away.

The cyclonic storm claimed two lives in separate boat accidents at Mahim and Madh jetties here, as per an update issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

In another incident, a tree collapsed on a 45-year-old woman at a chawl in Worli area on Monday.

She succumbed to her injuries while undergoing treatment at the KEM Hospital, the BMC said.

Besides, nine people were injured in incidents of house and wall collapse, while one person got hurt in a tree fall, it said.

According to BMC, it received 2,364 complaints of tree fall, 56 related to water-logging, 43 of house or wall collapse, 39 of short-circuit and two of boat accidents over the last 24 hours.

It said that the India Meteorological Department's (IMD) Mumbai centre recorded 207.6 mm rainfall at Colaba in south Mumbai and 230.3 mm at Santacruz in suburbs in the 24- hour period ending at 8.30 am on Tuesday.

WATCH

The civic body's automatic weather station in suburban Kandivali recorded the highest 320 mm rainfall, followed by 315 mm rainfall at Prabodhankar Thackeray Natya Mandir (Borivali) and 292 mm downpour at Dahisar.

The highest wind speed of 114 kmph was recorded at the Colaba pumping station on Monday, followed by 107 kmph at the Britannia pumping station on Ray road, it said.

The Bandra-Worli sea-link, which was shut on Monday, was opened for traffic around 12.30 pm on Tuesday, it added.

The monorail services also resumed around 3 pm on Tuesday, an official of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Tauktae Cyclone Tauktae Mumbai Kishori Pednekar
India Matters
MD Sharvil Patel said the company hopes to supply 5 crore doses by the end of this year.
India could get fourth Covid vaccine as Zydus Cadila set to seek nod for ZyCoV-D
Family members react during the cremation of a COVID-19 victim outside a crematorium. (File Photo | PTI)
Covid deaths decelerating, data shows patients are being diagnosed late
Once the Central government gives its approval, children too will get  the Covid vaccine | Express
Children largely asymptomatic but capable of infecting coronavirus: VK Paul
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Google announces new privacy settings, AI tools and Android 12 Beta

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and former Health Minister K K Shailaja (File photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Pinarayi 2.0: KK Shailaja dropped in new cabinet, CM's son-in-law included
The recent view on discontinuing the use of plasma therapy comes a day after a meeting of ICMR-National Task Force for COVID-19. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
'Irrational and non-scientific': Centre drops plasma therapy as treatment for COVID 19 in IndiaPlas
Gallery
A barge with 273 personnel onboard has gone adrift off the Mumbai coast in cyclonic storm. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae batters Maharashtra; Navy pressed into action, Mumbai airport closed as nature reveals the ugly face 
HBO Max announced that the long-awaited unscripted special titled 'Friends: The Reunion' is set to air on the streaming service on May 27. Check out the list of guest stars who will be taking part in this epic reunion.
Friends Reunion: David Beckham to Kit Harington, check out the entire list of guest stars
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp