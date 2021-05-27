STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Comedian Sunil Pal records statement with Mumbai police over FIR for 'defaming' doctors

Published: 27th May 2021 03:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th May 2021 03:53 PM

Bollywood actor Sunil Pal

Bollywood actor Sunil Pal (File | Twitter)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Stand-up comedian and actor Sunil Pal recorded his statement at a police station here on Thursday in connection with his alleged defamatory remarks against doctors engaged in COVID-19 management, an official said.

The Andheri police here earlier month registered an FIR against Pal and summoned him for questioning.

On Thursday, Pal reached the Andheri police station and recorded his statement, the police official said.

While arriving, Pal said he came to the police station despite not being well as he respects the law.

The FIR against Pal was registered under Indian Penal Code IPC Sections 505-II (statement conducting mischief) and 500 (punishment for defamation) on the basis of a complaint filed by Dr Sushmita Bhatnagar, head of the Association of Medical Consultants.

According to the complaint, Pal made the alleged derogatory comments against doctors during a show on an entertainment channel.

In her statement to the police, Dr Bhatnagar said last month she came across a video on social media in which Pal was seen making derogatory remarks against doctors.

Dr Bhatnagar also accused Pal of making derogatory comments against frontline health workers.

Pal, in the video, was heard saying, "Doctors are a form of God, but 90 per cent of the doctors have taken an evil form, and are fraud. Poor people are being scared in the name of COVID all day, they are humiliated and harassed by saying there are no beds, no plasma, no medicine, no this, no that."

