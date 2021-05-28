STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Walk-in COVID vaccination in Mumbai for 45 and above age group from Monday to Wednesday

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Friday came out with revised guidelines for vaccination against coronavirus.

COVID Vaccine

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Those in the 45 years and above age group can now get their first as well as second dose of Covishield vaccine in Mumbai without registration from Monday to Wednesday, the civic body said.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday came out with revised guidelines for vaccination against coronavirus.

Students in the 18 to 44 years age group from Mumbai who are heading to foreign universities can also walk in at three dedicated vaccination centres -- Kasturba Hospital, Rajawadi Hospital and Cooper Hospital -- to get jabs on these three days, the BMC said.

They will need to carry admission confirmation letters and I-20 or DS-160 forms for foreign visas.

Healthcare and frontline workers waiting for a second dose of Covishield, those waiting for a second dose of Covaxin, and mothers who have given birth in the last one year can also take benefit of the walk-in facility between Monday to Wednesday.

Of estimated 11 lakh persons in the 60 years and above age group in the city, around 78 per cent or 8.53 lakh have got the first dose.

Since May 20, the beneficiaries in this group were allowed to walk in for Covishield dose.

Daily around 7,000 senior citizens are taking benefit of the facility, the civic body said.

But as the response to vaccination drive from this cohort was low, and with nine lakh of the 19 lakh beneficiaries in the 45-59 group waiting to get vaccinated, the walk-in facility was extended to the latter too, it said.

Advance registration on Co-WIN portal and booking of slots is necessary for getting jabs between Thursday and Saturday at every vaccination centre.

As per the BMC's data, with 43,181 jabs administered on Friday, the total of inoculated persons in the city went up to 31,33,311, including 7,44,962 who have taken both doses.

