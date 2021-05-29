Couple held in Mumbai for killing, robbing elderly woman

By PTI

MUMBAI: A couple has been arrested in connection with the death of a 70-year-old woman who was found murdered at her home last month in the eastern suburb of Bhandup here, police said on Saturday.

The police on Friday arrested Bhandup residents Imran Malik (24) and his girlfriend Dipali Raut (36) for the killing that took place on April 14, an official said.

Investigations have revealed that Malik had killed the victim Ratanben Maniklal Jain to fulfil his girlfriend's demand of Rs 1 lakh, he said.

Jain was found dead with her throat slit at her home in Phugawala compound, and valuables worth Rs 3.5 lakh had been stolen from the victim's person, he said.

The police had interrogated 23 suspects, including the couple, who were in the area at the time of incident.

The victim was involved in the business of moneylending and Malik knew that she kept cash and valuables at her home, the official said.

On the day of incident, the accused went to the victim's home, where he allegedly killed her by slitting her throat with sharp weapon and fled with the valuables, he added.