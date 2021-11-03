STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
No COVID-19 vaccination at civic, government-run centres in Mumbai for next 4 days

The BMC's data showed the city's case doubling time was 1,596 days as on Tuesday and the average growth rate between October 26 and November 1 stood at 0.04 per cent.

A health worker administers Covid-19 vaccine to a woman in Mysuru.

Image used for representational purpose. (File Photo | Udayshankar S, EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The COVID-19 vaccination will remain suspended at civic and government-run centres in Mumbai for next four days in the wake of the festive season, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

The civic body in a statement also appealed to citizens to cooperate with it. The vaccination drive will remain suspended at the civic and government-run centres from November 4 to 7, it said. The BMC has sufficient stock of vaccines, so the inoculation drive will resume from Monday, it said.

According to the BMC's data, a total of 1,42,62,513 doses of vaccines against COVID-19 were administered in Mumbai till Tuesday.

So far, 53,63,755 citizens have received both doses of vaccine. On Tuesday, Mumbai reported 228 new COVID-19 cases and three deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,56,442 and the toll to 16,254, a civic official earlier said. It was the second day in a row when the metropolis recorded less than 300 fresh cases.

It also revealed that the metropolis has 28 sealed buildings, while there have been no containment zones since mid-August.

