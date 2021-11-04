STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Mumbai logs 262 new coronavirus cases, 6 deaths

The daily COVID-19 tests in the city remained above the 30,000-mark despite the ongoing Diwali festival.

Published: 04th November 2021 08:23 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th November 2021 08:23 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker takes a swab sample of a traveler to test for COVID-19 at a train station in Mumbai, India, Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday reported 262 new coronavirus cases and six fresh deaths, taking the infection tally to 757,034 and the toll to 16,265, a civic official said.

The financial capital had logged 330 COVID-19 cases and five fatalities on Wednesday.

The official said the city is left with 3,370 active COVID-19 cases after 269 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the number of recoveries to 7,34,859.

The daily COVID-19 tests in the city remained above the 30,000-mark despite the ongoing Diwali festival.

He said 35,018 COVID-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, pushing their cumulative number to 1,15,83,905.

Presently, Mumbai has 23 sealed buildings (where certain number of residents have tested positive for coronavirus), while the çity is free of containment zones in slums and 'chawls' (old row tenements) since mid-August, the official said.

Mumbai's COVID-19 recovery rate is 97 per cent, he said.

The city's case doubling rate is 1,780 days, while the average growth rate of infections stood at 0.04 per cent between October 28 and November 3, the official said.

This year, Mumbai reported the highest cases at 11,163 on April 4 and most deaths at 90 on May 1 during the second wave of the pandemic.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai coronavirus Mumbai COVID deaths COVID-19 covid deaths
India Matters
Low visibility due to smog after Diwali celebrations, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Itchy throat, watery eyes: Delhi's air quality enters 'severe' category post Diwali
For representational purposes
Eco-friendly lamps light up needy women’s lives in Rajasthan
For representational purposes
Potters a happy lot this Diwali as diyas in demand to send political signals in poll-bound UP
The bricks have been named Narmada Vitamin Lick and Narmada Min. (Photo| EPS)
Innovative chocolate bricks promise to raise milk yield of cattle

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp