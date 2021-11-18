STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Fire at automobile showroom's garage in Mumbai; none hurt

The blaze erupted in the garage of Sai Auto Hyundai Showroom, located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai, around 11 am, officials said.

Published: 18th November 2021 04:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th November 2021 04:46 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Fire

Image used for representational purpose only (File photo| EPS)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A fire broke out in the garage of an automobile showroom in suburban Powai on Thursday, officials said.

There was no report of any casualty, they said.

The blaze erupted in the garage of Sai Auto Hyundai Showroom, located on Saki Vihar Road in Powai, around 11 am, officials said.

Five fire engines and water tankers along with firefighters were rushed to the spot, a fire brigade official said.

"As per primary report, there was no injury to anyone," he said.

"The fire was extinguished by around 2.30 pm. Cooling operation is underway at the site," the official said.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, he added.

Mumbai Mayor Kishori Pednekar visited the spot and reviewed the situation.

Earlier this week, a huge fire erupted in the service centre of a multinational electronic goods company in Kanjurmarg area of Mumbai.

No one was injured in that blaze, which was doused after more than five hours of hectic efforts, officials earlier said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
mumbai fire mumbai showroom fire
India Matters
Representational Image. (File Photo)
80 per cent Indian employees run out of salary before month ends: Survey
Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra at Matgajendra Nath Shiv Mandir in Madhya Pradesh's Chitrakoot. (File photo| PTI)
Hindutva-Hinduism debate splits Congress leadership
The agency had launched a massive operation on November 14, Children's Day, with the registration of 23 separate FIRs against 83 accused which continued till next day. (Express Illustrations)
India reported over 24 lakh online child abuse cases in 2017-20; 80 per cent girls below 14: Interpol
Representational image (File photo | EPS)
Enrolment in government schools high during COVID times, big jump in private tuition takers

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp