Mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and chikungunya bite Mumbai

Sources in the civic body, the BMC, said that 4,731 malaria cases with no fatality have been reported in the city and the number of cases was 5,007 with one death the previous year.

Published: 18th November 2021 09:30 AM

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Sudhir Suryawanshi
Express News Service

MUMBAI:  After a decline in COVID cases in Mumbai, dengue, malaria and chikungunya cases are rising. The financial capital of the country has reported 57 chikungunya cases this year as against nil in the previous two years.

Sources in the civic body, the BMC, said that 4,731 malaria cases with no fatality have been reported in the city. The number of cases was 5,007 with one death the previous year. Similarly, 800 dengue cases with three deaths have been reported as against 129 cases and three deaths the previous year. In 2019, there were 920 cases and as many deaths. Chikungunya has returned to the city after two years. 

The vector-borne diseases are rising not only in Mumbai city but also across the state. The state health department said the total cases of chikungunya has been more than 2,000, a massive rise from last year's figure of 782 cases. Health officials attributed the spike to intermittent rain.

In Mumbai, doctors said there is a rise in chikungunya and dengue cases. "It is a matter of concern. We have asked pesticide control officers to focus on curbing the mosquito breeding," said a BMC official. The rise in viral and chikungunia cases prompted the state health department to intensify surveillance.

Dr Pradip Awate, the state surveillance officer, said field officers are conducting door-to-door surveillance. "Every year, our field officers conduct two surveys that include entomological tests and fever. They check for fever cases and mosquito breeding grounds. We have asked our team to keep the record of all cases and start the treatment as well," he said.

Representational Image. (File Photo)
