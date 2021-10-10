STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Two more held for gangraping woman in train headed to Mumbai

A total of seven accused in the case have been arrested in the case so far, while the search for one is still underway.

Published: 10th October 2021 03:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th October 2021 03:31 PM

For representational purposes

By ANI

MUMBAI: Mumbai Railway Police on Sunday arrested two more persons in connection with an alleged gang-rape of a woman onboard Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express.

"Government Railway Police (GRP) has arrested two more persons in connection with the gang-rape of a woman on board the Lucknow-Mumbai Pushpak Express in Kalyan area of Mumbai. A total of 7 people have been arrested in the case so far," Mumbai Railway Police Commissioner Quaiser Khalid said.

Comments

