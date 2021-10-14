Mumbai Diary: All that is happening in the 'City of Dreams'

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

CM Uddhav Thackeray proved he shouldn't be underestimated

Political rivals often underestimate Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray. They have been proved wrong time and again. During the Chipi (Sindhudurg) airport inauguration, Union Minister Narayan Rane claimed credit for the facility and criticised the Shiv Sena.

But he forgot that the last speaker was Thackeray, who never leaves any opportunity to show the right place for his opponents. The CM, rather than deploying his typical style and punch, used sarcasm to attack Rane.

He used puns to deliver the message and the speech turned out one of the best political speeches in recent history. It has sent out a message that CM Thackeray should not be taken lightly.

Who is better than Nawab Malik to attack NCB?

NCP chief spokesperson Nawab Malik's 'exposes' on the Narcotic Control Bureau (NCB) and the involvement of private citizens and a BJP leader have changed the entire narrative of the drug bust on luxury cruise ship. Many argue that instead of Nawab Malik, another leader from the NCP should have led the attack on the anti-drug enforcement agency.

They say the arrest and release of Nawab Malik’s son-in-law in a drug-related case has weakened the big expose on NCB and its director, Sameer Wankhede. However, the reality in NCP is that there is no better person than Malik, who has the courage to expose the opponents due to his long experience as the party’s chief spokesperson and his knack of media and its demand for visuals and evidence.

State Congress chief Nana Patole finally gets his list cleared

The Congress party recently declared a jumbo list of office-bearer for its Maharashtra unit, but the names recommended by state Congress president Nana Patole were missing from the list. Subsequently, Patole expressed his displeasure and even met Rahul Gandhi.

Then, as a course correction, the Congress high command approved the names that were left out from the initial list. This development shows that the grand old party does not want to antagonise Patole who brought spectacular victory for Congress in local body elections by emerging as the single largest party in taluka panchayat polls.

Indispensable Mohit Kamboj and NCP's charges

The NCP has claimed that BJP leader Mohit Kamboj aka Bhartiya has links with the raid on the cruise ship. The party alleged Rishabh Sachdeva, brother-in-law of Kamboj, was one of the detainees by the NCB, but was let off.

Kamboj was close to BJP leader Ashish Shelar but is now with the Devendra Fadnavis camp. Fadnavis had been visiting Kamboj’s residence during Ganesh festival in the last several years, but skipped it this year after a bank fraud case against Kamboj surfaced. Kamboj had managed the arrangements of Jan Ashirwad Yatra of the saffron party in the state along with MLA Prasad Lad.