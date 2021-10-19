STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Thief in Mumbai jumps off jewellery store to evade police

The arrested accused had multiple cases to his name, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Published: 19th October 2021 08:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th October 2021 08:22 PM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 24-year-old man, who allegedly broke into a jewellery shop, jumped off the roof of the establishment in a bid to evade arrest in the western suburb of Kandivali here, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place in the early hours of Monday, when the owner of the jewellery store approached the police stating that someone had broken into the establishment from the roof, a senior inspector of Kandivali police said.

When the police reached the scene, one of the robbers fled the scene taking advantage of the poor light, while the other accused Sonu Jaiswal jumped off the roof and was nabbed after a chase, the official said.

The other accused identified as Ravi Yadav is on the run, he said.

The duo had recced of the shop a day before the break-in, and had kept a gas cutter, hammer and other equipment on the roof of the establishment, the official said.

The arrested accused had multiple cases to his name, the official said, adding that further investigation is underway.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Mumbai Crime Mumbai Police
India Matters
Aryan Khan was arrested after a drug bust on a cruise ship. (File photo | AFP)
Cruise drugs case: Special court refuses bail to Aryan Khan
Gopi
Woman, 72, puts sick husband, 76, to death as act of 'mercy killing'
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (File Photo | PTI)
Lord Buddha inspiration for India's Constitution: PM Modi
For representational purposes
Bengaluru's hospitals see surge in cases of bronchiolitis

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp