Cruise drug case: NCB detains 24-year-old peddler in Mumbai for questioning

By ANI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has detained a 24-year-old drug peddler in Mumbai in connection with the cruise liner drug bust. As per NCB's statement, the drug peddler's name has emerged from the alleged 'drug chats' in the case. "The drug peddler was brought to the NCB office for interrogation in connection with the cruise drugs case," it said.

Meanwhile, the NCB has conducted six raids or searches in Mumbai and nearby areas in the last two days in connection with the cruise drugs case, said sources. According to sources, the areas where these searches were conducted are Navi Mumbai, South Mumbai, Nalasopara, International Airport, Bandra and Juhu.

An NCB team busted an alleged drugs party on the Cordelia Cruise ship which was on its way to Goa at mid-sea on October 2.A total of 20 people, including Aryan Khan and two Nigerian nationals, have been arrested so far in the case.