COVID-19: Mumbai logs 420 new cases, four deaths; active tally at 4,161

Published: 27th October 2021 07:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th October 2021 07:52 PM   |  A+A-

A syringe is prepared with the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine at a clinic at the Reading Area Community College in Reading

Image used for representational purpose only.. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Wednesday reported 420 new coronavirus positive cases and four deaths, taking the infection tally to 7,54,669 and toll to 16,229, a civic official said.

This is after a gap of two days that the daily COVID-19 count in the city crossed the 400-mark. The city had reported 276 and 293 infections on Monday and Tuesday respectively.

There are 4,161 active cases in the city at present after 355 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,31,749.

As 39,036 tests were conducted in the metropolis in the last 24 hours, its cumulative test count reached 1,13,11,321. Mumbai's average recovery rate is 97 per cent, the official said.

The city's average case doubling rate is 1,373 days and the growth rate is 0.05 per cent for the period between October 20 and 26, he added.

Presently, 41 buildings are sealed in Mumbai to curb the spread of the virus, although it is free of containment zones since mid-August.

This year, Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4, while the highest one-day fatality count of 90 was witnessed on May 1.

