Mumbai sees 327 new COVID-19 cases, six deaths; active count stands at 4,115

A total of 32,688 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,13,44,009.

Published: 28th October 2021 07:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th October 2021 07:41 PM   |  A+A-

A BMC health worker observes a swab sample of a passenger for COVID-19 test, at Dadar railway station in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)

Image for representation (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: Mumbai on Thursday reported 327 new coronavirus positive cases and six fatalities, taking the caseload to 7,54,996 and toll to 16,235, a civic official said.

The city witnessed a marginal dip in coronavirus infections, while the number of fatalities increased as compared to Wednesday, when the city had reported 420 cases and four deaths.

There are 4,115 active COVID-19 cases in the state after 365 patients recuperated and got discharge from hospitals during the day, which pushed the city's overall recovery count to 7,32,114, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official said.

A total of 32,688 tests were conducted in the last 24-hours, which took the cumulative test count to 1,13,44,009.

Presently, there are 39 buildings that have been sealed in order to curb the spread of the virus from there, while the city is free of containment zones in slums and chawls since mid-August, the official said.

The average COVID-19 recovery rate of the country's financial capital is 97 per cent. Its average doubling rate is 1,412 days and the average growth rate of cases is 0.05 per cent for the period between October 21 and 27, he said.

Mumbai had reported the highest number of 11,163 daily cases on April 4 this year, while the highest one-day fatality count of 90 was witnessed on May 1, both during the second wave of the pandemic.

