Mumbai Diary: Raigad Collector shunted to secretariat  

Sudhir Suryawanshi By

Express News Service

Raigad collector shunted to secretariat

Raigad collector Nidhi Choudhari known for her effective handling of the Taliye landslide and other natural calamities has been transferred. She has been posted at the department of Information Technology in the Mantralaya. Despite the arrogant conduct of Union minister Narayan Rane during his recent visit to the flood-hit areas of the state, Choudhari told him that she is a servant of the state government and her first responsibility is towards the state government. This did not go unnoticed by the state government.

Access to Uddhav restricted

Maharashtra Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray told his alliance partners that he does not want to meet each and every minister and MLAs of each party. If there are any issues, it must be brought through party leaders like Ajit Pawar, Jayant Patil, Balasaheb Thorat and Ashok Chavan in the Congress. Only party leaders should meet Thackeray . Earlier, ministers and MLAs from Sena’s allies used to frequently visit the chief minister at his office in Mantralaya or Varsha, the official residence of the chief minister. Now, it is not the case. The chief minister is available, but has to be approached through the proper channel, sources in the chief minister’s office said

Deshmukh moves HC to quash ED notices

Former Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh has approached the Bombay High Court to squash notices of the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with money laundering. A single-judge bench of the Bombay High Court refused to hear the NCP leader’s petition. Judge Revati Mohite Dere is the sister of NCP Rajya Sabha MP Vandana Chavan. Revati Mohite Dere is a very independent and erudite mind. However, Deshmukh’s petition will be heard by another judge now.

Alliance with MNS puts BJP in tight spot

The BJP is in a tight spot over it alliance with Raj Thackeray-led MNS for BMC elections. BJP, in 2017, won 83 seats in the 227-member corporation. This time, the party wants to snatch power from Sena in BMC. Therefore, it desperately needed to stitch together an alliance with MNS. Raj Thackeray is a good orator and the BJP hopes it can seek his help in building narrative against the Sena, however, at the same time, the BJP is worried about Thackeray’s perceived anti-north Indian stance.

Sudhir Suryawanshi

Our correspondent in Maharashtra suryawanshi.sudhir@gmail.com