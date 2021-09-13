STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Despite Sakinaka rape incident, Mumbai is 'safest city' for women: Shiv Sena

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the recent incidents of crime against women in Maharashtra were a 'blot' on the state's culture and the feeling of anger among people was justified.

Published: 13th September 2021 01:17 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th September 2021 01:17 PM   |  A+A-

Shiv Sena flags

Shiv Sena flags (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena on Monday said the brutal rape and murder of a woman here has shocked everyone, but Mumbai is the "safest city" in the world for women and there should be no doubt about it in anyone's mind.

An editorial in the Sena mouthpiece 'Saamana' said the recent incidents of crime against women in Maharashtra were a "blot" on the state's culture and the feeling of anger among people was justified. A 34-year-old woman was raped and brutalised with a rod by a man inside a stationary tempo in suburban Sakinaka in the wee hours of Friday.

She died at a hospital during treatment in the early hours of Saturday, police earlier said. The crime bore similarity to the 2012 'Nirbhaya' gang-rape case of Delhi. The 45-year-old suspect, arrested within a few hours of the incident, was later charged with murder.

The Marathi publication said, "The rape and murder of the woman in Sakinaka has shocked one and all. But, Mumbai is the safest city in the world for women and there should be no doubt about it in anyone's mind."

ALSO READ| Rape and murder of minors taking place, cops must act quickly: Maharashtra DGP

It said incidents like the rape and murder of a woman in Sakinaka area here were a result of a "horrible pervertedness", which can be seen in any part of the world, and the comparison of the Mumbai incident with the Hathras case (in Uttar Pradesh where a 19-year-old Dalit woman was allegedly gang-raped and murdered last year) was completely wrong.

The editorial claimed that the Hathras case culprits had the "support of the state's rulers" and there was a delay in their arrest. The victim's body was burnt in a hurry by the government to destroy evidence, it further claimed.

"The Yogi government said there was no rape in Hathras, which proved to be wrong," the Marathi daily said, adding that the urgency with which a team of the National Commission for Women team reached Sakinaka was not shown in the Hathras case.

It claimed that workers of a particular political party took to streets to "protect" the accused in the Kathua rape case (of a minor girl in Jammu and Kashmir in 2018), whereas in the Sakinaka incident, police arrested the accused in 10 minutes.

The only solution to such cases is to curb the perverted mindset, the Sena opined. "The state government has decided to take care of the education and livelihood of the two daughters of the Sakinaka victim. Isn't this a sign of being sensitive?" it asked.

It also justified Mumbai Police Commissioner Hemant Nagrale's comment that police cannot be present at all the scenes of crime. Police in all other states and cities will agree with this, the Uddhav Thackeray-led party said.

It further said the Sakinaka rape victim and the accused were known to each other, and added that the woman succumbed to her injuries despite best efforts of doctors and police.

"Now, let's leave the case to the judiciary. The culprit will definitely be hanged to death as no one has come out in support of the accused, unlike the Hathras and Kathua (cases). One has to know what to politicise," said the Sena, which shares power with the NCP and Congress in Maharashtra.

It said that shedding tears over the Sakinaka incident showed "sensitivity of the mind", but when crocodile tears are shed, it creates fear and the seriousness of an incident is destroyed.

"Let the police do their job. But, what can one do if someone wants to hand over the Sakinaka (case) file to the ED (Enforcement Directorate)," the editorial said sarcastically, alluding to multiple cases pertaining to state leaders being probed by central agencies.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Saamana Shiv Sena Mumbai rape Mumbai rape case Sakinaka Mumbai safe city
India Matters
Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani felicitates the new Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. (Photo | ANI)
Power back with Patidars as BJP resets Gujarat leadership
Priyanka Chopra attends her tribute on Jemaa El Fnaa square during the 18th Marrakech International Film Festival (Photo | AFP)
'The Activist': US reality show with Priyanka Chopra as celebrity host sparks controversy
Image for representation
Ola electric scooter factory to be largest all-women plant globally: Co-founder
The logo of the Swiss bank Credit Suisse, in Zurich, Switzerland. (Photo | AP)
India to get third list of details of Swiss bank account holders; info on real estate assets included

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The Best Innovative Idea School Award by Jharkhand was conferred on Sajid for his innovative approach in 2019.
WATCH | In Jharkhand, this man has created a mental gymnastics for school students
Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel (Photo| Twitter)
Bhupendra Patel to be Gujarat's new Chief Minister: Who is he?
Gallery
Justin Bieber, Lil Nas X and Doja Cat at the MTV Video Music Awards at Barclays Center on Sunday, September 12, 2021, in New York. (Photos | AP)
MTV Video Music Awards 2021: Lil Nas X, Justin Bieber, Doja Cat win big
Ganesh Chaturthi, also popularly known as Ganesh Utsav and Vinayaka Chaturthi, is being celebrated across the country on Friday, 10 September 2021. A 40-foot-tall ‘Shri Panchamuha Rudra Maha Ganapathi’ idol installed at Hyderabad's Khairatabad. (Photo |
India celebrates Vinayaka Chaturthi festivities with fervour 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp