Three fake doctors held in Mumbai, two accused have studied only till Class XII

Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly practicing as doctors without having any medical qualification, with two of them having studied only till Class XII.

Published: 19th September 2021 10:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th September 2021 10:29 PM

By PTI

MUMBAI: Two men and a woman were arrested for allegedly practicing as doctors without having any medical qualification, with two of them having studied only till Class XII, a Mumbai Crime Branch official said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off which was confirmed by a decoy, a team raided three clinics in Ghatkopar in the metropolis on Saturday and arrested Bharat Mhaske (46), Neelam Sitaram Pasi (38) and Suraj Ramjee Saroj (23), the official said.

"Mhaske and Saroj have only studied till Class XII but had worked as compounders under a doctor. Pasi says she is a second year medical student but her claims are being verified," he said.

The three have been arrested under IPC and Maharashtra Medical Council Act provisions, the official said.

