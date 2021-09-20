STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs worth over Rs 150 cr seized from Mumbai, neighbouring areas in last 1 year, over 300 held: NCB

The items being seized include cash and jewellery earned from the sale of drugs.

Published: 20th September 2021 12:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th September 2021 12:30 PM   |  A+A-

Handcuffs, Arrest

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: The Narcotics Control Bureau has seized various banned drugs worth over Rs 150 crore in the last one year from Mumbai, adjoining Navi Mumbai, Thane and other areas, a senior NCB official said.

"From September last year till now, we have registered 114 cases under the NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) Act and arrested more than 300 people, including 34 foreigners and a few Bollywood celebrities," NCB's Mumbai Zonal Director Samir Wankhede told PTI on Sunday.

He said over last one year, they seized more than 100 kg of Codine drugs, 30 kg charas, 12 kg heroin, two kg cocaine, 350 kg Ganja, 60 kg ephedrine and 25 kg MD (mephedrone) from the city and other neighbouring areas.

"Now, we have started attaching properties of those caught dealing in drugs in commercial quantities. Till now, we have attached properties worth over Rs 12 crore of various drug-peddlers and this will continue," he said.

The items being seized include cash and jewellery earned from the sale of drugs, he added.

The official said they have many times found that drug peddlers buy properties in the names of their relatives and friends, and such assets would also be seized if their connection with the drug peddlers is established.

Wankhede also said there was a misconception in the people's minds that a person dealing in drugs was the only culprit.

"It is not correct. Those who are consuming drugs are also liable for action and will be booked under provisions of the NDPS Act," he said.

