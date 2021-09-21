Man held for raping woman on promise of work in Mumbai

By PTI

MUMBAI: A 35-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly raping a woman from Jharkhand on the promise of getting her a job in the city, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light when the 32-year-old woman lodged a complaint with the Bandra police last week, following which the accused identified as Raju was arrested, an official said.

According to the police, the victim had recently moved to the city from Jharkhand in search of work and was living with her sister in Nalasopara.

The victim was contacted by a woman, who asked her to meet the accused in Bandra, and she was taken to different places, where he allegedly raped her, the official said.

The victim subsequently approached the police and a case under section 376 (rape) of the IPC was registered, he said, adding that further investigations are underway.