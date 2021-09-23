STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
FIR against BJP worker for 'molesting' woman colleague in Mumbai

A First Information Report was registered against a BJP worker here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a colleague.

Published: 23rd September 2021 12:57 AM

Molestation

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

MUMBAI: A First Information Report (FIR) was registered against a BJP worker here on Wednesday for allegedly molesting a colleague, police said.

According to the complainant, the incident took place last year when she was trying to join the party.

The accused, who had promised to help her become a BJP member, molested her inside the office of a party corporator in suburban Borivali, she alleged.

A case under IPC section 354 (molestation) was registered but no arrest has been made so far, a police official said.

