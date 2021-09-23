STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Minor raped for months in Mumbai; 33 booked, 26 held

The arrested men were produced before a court on Thursday and were remanded in police custody till September 29, said a police official.

Published: 23rd September 2021 08:07 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th September 2021 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

Stop Rape

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI:  A 15-year-old girl from Dombivli suburb of Mumbai has been raped allegedly by 33 people in the last eight months repeatedly. Thane police has arrested 26 accused including two minors. 

“The accused invited the minor to a party and made her consume alcohol. Then the accused had sex with her and filmed the act. They then used the video to blackmail the victim to continue raping her,” Thane DCP Sachin Gunjal said.  “First, her boyfriend, then the boyfriend’s friend, and then the others raped her repeatedly from January 23 till September this year.” 

Gunjal said that the girl shared horrific details with her relative recently after which a case was registered. “An ACP lady officer is investigating the case. Besides, a three-team of police are searching the absconding accused,” he said.

When the minor narrated her sordid tale to her family members, they decided to trap the accused. “The girl called the six accused. The accused arrived in a vehicle and took her. The girl’s family in another car chased the accused. However, on the way, one of the tyres of their car got punctured and they lost touch with the accused,” said a cop.  

One of the relatives immediately called the police which rushed to the spot and arrested the six accused. Later, more accused were arrested

