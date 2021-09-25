STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

39 persons, including six kids, test COVID positive in Byculla jail

A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official said.

Published: 25th September 2021 11:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th September 2021 11:33 PM   |  A+A-

Prison

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUMBAI: Thirty-nine people, comprising inmates and six children, have tested positive for coronavirus in Byculla women's jail here over the past 10 days, officials said on Saturday.

Some 120 inmates were tested during this period, a civic official said, adding that 36 of the 39 who were detected with the infection have been quarantined in nearby Patanwala school and their condition was stable.

A pregnant woman inmate has been admitted in GT Hospital as a precautionary measure, the official added.

Meanwhile, the medical health officer of BMC's E Ward told PTI the jail had not been declared a containment zone, and the civic body's daily bulletin had erroneously informed that it was.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Byculla jail COVID 19 Coronavirus COVID 19 pandemic Coronavirus Outbreak Coronavirus pandemic coronavirus updates Coronavirus Latest Updates
India Matters
Congress leader Sachin Pilot (File Photo | PTI)
Rajasthan rejig on the cards; Pilot meets Rahul, Priyanka
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)

Indian tennis players affected by Covid, some on verge of making career switch
 

WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan (Photo | PTI)
Kids less severely impacted by Covid: WHO chief scientist Soumya Swaminathan
Minnu PM (Photo @TheKeralaPolice)
Kerala woman who got police clerk job after father’s death bags 150th rank in UPSC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp