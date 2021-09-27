STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home Cities Mumbai

Two more arrested in Dombivli gang-rape case; all 33 accused held

After the duo was nabbed, the number of arrested persons went up to 31, while two minors were also detained earlier in connection with the case which has caused widespread outrage.

Published: 27th September 2021 09:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th September 2021 09:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lawyers display a placard to condemn the gang-rape and murder of a Dalit woman in Uttar Pradesh. (Photo| AFP)

Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)

By PTI

THANE: Two more persons were arrested on Monday in connection with the alleged blackmailing and repeated gang-rape of a 15-year-old girl in Thane city, police said, and with this all 33 accused named by the victim have been nabbed.

After the duo was nabbed, the number of arrested persons went up to 31, while two minors were also detained earlier in connection with the case which has caused widespread outrage.

Four teams were formed to trace the accused, which numbered 33, and of these the last two persons wanted in the case were arrested on Monday, the police said.

The Thane police have set up a Special Investigation Team (SIT), led by a woman officer, to probe the gang-rape case.

The crime came to light on September 22, when the victim lodged a complaint with the Manpada police station in Dombivli, a distant suburb of Mumbai.

The girl was allegedly raped multiple times at different places in Thane district, including Dombivli, Badlapur, Murbad and Rabale, between January and September this year, the police have said.

Based on the girl's complaint, the Manpada police on Wednesday registered a case against all the accused persons under IPC sections 376 (rape), 376 (n) (repeated rape), 376 (d) (gang-rape), 376 (3) (rape on a woman under sixteen years of age) and provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

Some of the accused blackmailed the minor girl by threatening to circulate her pictures and video of sexual assault on her that was recorded by them on their mobile phones, she had told the police.

She finally mustered courage to speak to her mother about the ordeal on September 22 after which the offence was registered and probe began, the police have said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Mumbai Rape Case Dombivili Rape Mumbai Police
India Matters
Representational image (File photo| EPS)
Tamil Nadu schools to reopen on November 1 for classes 1 to 8
For representational purposes (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Why the Chinese are destroying their wealth creators
Representational Image (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Covid transmission to continue for a very long time: WHO official
Jasna Salim with her painting of .Little Krishna at Ulanadu Sree Krishna Swamy temple in Pandalam.
Kerala Muslim woman presents her Krishna painting before deity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp